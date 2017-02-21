February 23 Vallejo A&E Source: Vinyl comes back in Davis fair
Little did Josh Chapman realize seven years ago that when he started the Vinyl and Music Fair he had created a monster. What began “as a little, 10 or 15-table swap” of music is now the twice-a-year Vinyl and Music Fair with more than 50 vendors with several hundred visitors expected Saturday at the Davis Senior Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Council agrees to lease Vallejo's fiber network
|16 min
|Barnabas
|18
|Trade Social Security for Wall?
|20 min
|Anonymous
|2
|Vallejo City Council spends $60,000 for repair ...
|1 hr
|Eastside Tom
|13
|Vallejo commission meeting cancelled after angr...
|1 hr
|Sams With Me
|31
|County OKs facilities analysis, improvements pl...
|6 hr
|yuup
|2
|Solano businesses can now file property stateme...
|6 hr
|yuup
|2
|County gives Solano360 developer 4th extension
|6 hr
|yuup
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC