Fairfield mall murder suspect to stand trial
At the close of a probable cause hearing Thursday in Solano County Superior Court, a judge ordered 20-year-old William D. King to be held to answer for the charges he's facing in the beating death of a Suisun City woman and the attempted murder of a Vallejo woman. Based on the evidence presented during three-day hearing, the judge found there is enough evidence for the man to stand trial and face a jury.
