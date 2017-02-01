English language conservation group chat planned in Vallejo
The John F. Kennedy Library will host an English language conservation group chat at 4 p.m., on Feb. 8. Attendees, who speak English as their second language, will practice their speaking skills in a relaxed environment, according to a library news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
