Energized home causes minor fire damage in Vallejo
High winds and rains from storms caused a dangerous situation Friday in what firefighters are calling a “super fluke”. Firefighters said a tree fell due to the storm and brought down a group of power lines, which caused a nearby house to become energized with electricity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Groups opposed to south Vallejo project holding...
|1 hr
|oh that is different
|47
|Marti Brown seen cleaning rooms at Best Western...
|1 hr
|oh my
|1
|Petition drive to recall SEIU Local 1000 offici... (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|watch pearsall dance
|8
|Dodd seeks to ease teacher shortage
|3 hr
|Helen
|3
|California Deluge Marks Urgency of Infrastructu...
|5 hr
|liars gotta lie
|2
|Vallejo commission meeting cancelled after angr...
|6 hr
|ill tell you what
|25
|One California Democrat Admits He's Tired of Tr...
|17 hr
|Tacoma
|4
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC