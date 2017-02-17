Empress Theatre in Vallejo hosts its own Oscar party
For the fourth year, the entertainment venue rolls out the red carpet, offers free limousine service - albeit merely “a few blocks” - and provides a viewing of the 89th Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 25. Obviously, a free event isn't a financial bonanza for the theater, but it's a worthy community activity, said Susan MacDonald of the Vallejo Community Arts Foundation. “Patrons love watching on our extra large screen,” MacDonald said.
Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
