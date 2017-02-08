E-40 Credit: Jonathan MannionRan on: Vallejo rapper E-40 hit the big...
While hella has long been associated with the Bay Area, questions regarding its exact origin persist. Many locals say Oakland is the word's birthplace; with help from several linguists, we've uncovered evidence that backs up that claim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paula McConnell: Do your job
|23 min
|WuscalDuhWascally...
|24
|City Hall officially opposes VMT/Orcem project
|28 min
|GhostOfVallejoPast
|13
|Transient woman rescued after spending night st...
|3 hr
|tony the drunk
|7
|Police across Solano add DUI patrols for Super ...
|3 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|5
|pigeons soar over waterfront
|11 hr
|bird flu
|1
|Dozens of derelict cars taken off Vallejo streets
|11 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|8
|Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi...
|12 hr
|they know it too
|14
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC