Driver arrested after solo crash in Vallejo
At approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a solo vehicle collision on Sonoma Boulevard south of Mini Drive. Jose Pascual, 19, of Vallejo, was driving southbound on Sonoma Boulevard when his vehicle left the roadway and drove into a ditch.
