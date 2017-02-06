Dozens of derelict cars taken off Val...

Dozens of derelict cars taken off Vallejo streets

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Two stolen cars and more than 80 other abandoned vehicles were taken off Vallejo streets over the weekend as part of an ongoing police effort, officials said. On Saturday, members of the Vallejo Police Department Traffic Division and Community Services Section conducted an abandoned auto enforcement operation, checking on 235 cars reported to police as abandoned, Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paula McConnell: Do your job 16 min your fault 10
California Democrats respond to President Trump... 18 min your fault 4
Former Vallejo pastor guilty of fleecing flock 22 min sam sent me 6
Dozens of derelict cars taken off Vallejo streets 24 min sam sent me 4
Inside Silicon Valley's fight against Trump 28 min thieves 2
Fake News on Immigration Checkpoints Causes Pan... 1 hr Citizen 3
Jeff Carlson: Time to pull the plug on VMT/Orcem 3 hr NAnonymous 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,327 • Total comments across all topics: 278,634,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC