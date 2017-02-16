Domestic violence stop leads to felon...

Domestic violence stop leads to felony arrest in Vallejo

The Solano County Sheriff's Department arrested Charles Evans, 24, before noon Monday in the 200 block of Benicia Road. As Evans was contacted during the investigation, deputies learned he had a number of outstanding misdemeanor warrants, including second-degree burglary, hit and run causing property damage and petty theft.

