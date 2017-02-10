Documentary about Wilson Park in Vall...

Documentary about Wilson Park in Vallejo coming on Feb. 17

Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A documentary about Wilson Park in Vallejo called “Wilson Park Chronicles” will be shown on Feb. 17 at the Dan Foley Cultural Center. The film will be shown at 6 p.m. with a $5 donation required by adults.

