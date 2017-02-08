Debris from storm forces boat ramp cl...

Debris from storm forces boat ramp closure in Vallejo

Recent storms have churned up enough debris to close a boat ramp in Vallejo, according to the Vallejo Public Works Department on Wednesday. The small boat launch ramp at 139 Curtola Parkway is closed Thursday due to storm debris creating hazardous conditions for boats in the launch area.

