Customer service workshops scheduled

Visit Vallejo business partners and their employees are invited to learn the subtle and not-so-subtle strategies for “delivering memorable customer service experiences that go far beyond friendliness” at a half-day workshop called, Spirit in Service, set for Tuesday, March 14, agency officials announced. Taking place at Vallejo's Dan Foley Cultural Center, located at 1499 N. Camino Alto, the workshop runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and targets frontline employees and managers in hospitality and service industries like hotels, restaurants, retail, attractions and others that work with the public, organizers said.

