Customer service workshops scheduled
Visit Vallejo business partners and their employees are invited to learn the subtle and not-so-subtle strategies for “delivering memorable customer service experiences that go far beyond friendliness” at a half-day workshop called, Spirit in Service, set for Tuesday, March 14, agency officials announced. Taking place at Vallejo's Dan Foley Cultural Center, located at 1499 N. Camino Alto, the workshop runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and targets frontline employees and managers in hospitality and service industries like hotels, restaurants, retail, attractions and others that work with the public, organizers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trade Social Security for Wall?
|2 hr
|Transition Report...
|1
|Whistleblowers claim Bay Area air quality group...
|3 hr
|oldie but goodie
|2
|Vallejo City Council spends $60,000 for repair ...
|3 hr
|Sam_Lives
|9
|Bill seeks supermajority for local bonds, speci...
|3 hr
|oldie but goodie
|2
|Council agrees to lease Vallejo's fiber network
|3 hr
|Molly
|12
|County gives Solano360 developer 4th extension
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Solano businesses can now file property stateme...
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC