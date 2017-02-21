County OKs facilities analysis, impro...

County OKs facilities analysis, improvements plan and master plan for Fairfield campuses

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Of 47 buildings and three parking areas together measuring an estimated 2 million square feet, all but four were dubbed in “good condition.” Three facilities - two in Fairfield and one in Rio Vista - are in poor condition, officials said, while a Vallejo property is labeled “very poor.” The Rio Vista parcel, a veterans hall, fell into disarray during the recent recession, they explained, and no money was available to provide even a stopgap measure until now. If no money is invested in the county's properties for maintenance within the next 10 years, officials said, 31 more properties could fall into the “poor” condition and three more could slide into the “very poor” category.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trade Social Security for Wall? 2 hr Transition Report... 1
Whistleblowers claim Bay Area air quality group... 3 hr oldie but goodie 2
Vallejo City Council spends $60,000 for repair ... 3 hr Sam_Lives 9
Bill seeks supermajority for local bonds, speci... 3 hr oldie but goodie 2
Council agrees to lease Vallejo's fiber network 3 hr Molly 12
County gives Solano360 developer 4th extension 8 hr Anonymous 1
Solano businesses can now file property stateme... 8 hr Anonymous 1
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 22 at 8:46AM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,533 • Total comments across all topics: 279,065,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC