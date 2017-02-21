County OKs facilities analysis, improvements plan and master plan for Fairfield campuses
Of 47 buildings and three parking areas together measuring an estimated 2 million square feet, all but four were dubbed in “good condition.” Three facilities - two in Fairfield and one in Rio Vista - are in poor condition, officials said, while a Vallejo property is labeled “very poor.” The Rio Vista parcel, a veterans hall, fell into disarray during the recent recession, they explained, and no money was available to provide even a stopgap measure until now. If no money is invested in the county's properties for maintenance within the next 10 years, officials said, 31 more properties could fall into the “poor” condition and three more could slide into the “very poor” category.
