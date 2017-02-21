Council agrees to lease Vallejoa s fi...

Council agrees to lease Vallejoa s fiber network

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Vallejo's commitment toward economic development continued last week as the city council unanimously approved a contract with a Mare Island-based company to establish a public-private partnership regarding the city-owned fiber network. The city will lease the fiber network to Inyo Networks, Inc., which will then provide internet service to the city itself, along with businesses, medical facilities, other governmental agencies, and educational institutions in Vallejo, according to the approved contract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill seeks supermajority for local bonds, speci... 58 min Anonymous 1
County gives Solano360 developer 4th extension 1 hr Anonymous 1
Vallejo City Council spends $60,000 for repair ... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Solano businesses can now file property stateme... 1 hr Anonymous 1
County OKs facilities analysis, improvements pl... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Whistleblowers claim Bay Area air quality group... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Council agrees to lease Vallejo's fiber network 1 hr Anonymous 1
Groups opposed to south Vallejo project holding... 19 hr GI Joe 59
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 22 at 2:12AM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,058,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC