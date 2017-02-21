Council agrees to lease Vallejoa s fiber network

Vallejo's commitment toward economic development continued last week as the city council unanimously approved a contract with a Mare Island-based company to establish a public-private partnership regarding the city-owned fiber network. The city will lease the fiber network to Inyo Networks, Inc., which will then provide internet service to the city itself, along with businesses, medical facilities, other governmental agencies, and educational institutions in Vallejo, according to the approved contract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.