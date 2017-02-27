City of Goleta Gets Notice for Distri...

City of Goleta Gets Notice for District Elections

2 hrs ago Read more: Santa Barbara Independent

The City of Goleta is the latest to receive a notice calling for district elections because of racially polarized voting patterns, signed in part by a young woman whose social and political interests were encouraged by Jonny Wallis, who long worked toward cityhood for Goleta. Santa Maria's City Council last week opted for district elections after catching a similar letter.

Vallejo, CA

