City of Goleta Gets Notice for District Elections
The City of Goleta is the latest to receive a notice calling for district elections because of racially polarized voting patterns, signed in part by a young woman whose social and political interests were encouraged by Jonny Wallis, who long worked toward cityhood for Goleta. Santa Maria's City Council last week opted for district elections after catching a similar letter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi...
|1 hr
|truth delivery
|104
|Who sat behind Sam Kurshan
|1 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|9
|Only 40 anti Orcem people coming to hearing acc...
|3 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|8
|Northern California customers fume as PG&E bill...
|4 hr
|Jason
|2
|$15 Dollar-A-Day Minimum Wage Seen as Only Hope (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|9
|Union Thug Hits Kurshan
|7 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|7
|California GOP Ponders Path Forward In Trump Era
|7 hr
|M A G A
|2
|Vallejo City Hall establishes rules before Mond...
|14 hr
|Pearsall3Years Pr...
|44
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC