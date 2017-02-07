City Hall officially opposes VMT/Orcem project
City Hall released a staff report Tuesday, officially opposing a proposed marine terminal and cement facility in south Vallejo slated for review during a special Feb. 27 meeting of the Planning Commission. In the 45-page report staff outlined numerous “issues of concern” with the project, including having a negative effect on the neighborhood, impacting traffic around the area, being inconsistent with the city's waterfront development policy, and degrading visual appearance of the waterfront.
