Citizens for Vallejo: We oppose Orcem/VMT

Citizens for Vallejo urge the Vallejo Planning Commission and elected mayor and city council to reject the Orcem Cement Plant and Vallejo Marine Terminal project proposal. After careful consideration and review of the pros and cons of the Orcem Cement Plant and Vallejo Marine Terminal, LLC proposal, the Citizens for Vallejo joins Fresh Air Vallejo in taking an official position against the project.

