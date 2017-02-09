Citizens for Vallejo: We oppose Orcem...

Citizens for Vallejo: We oppose Orcem/VMT

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Citizens for Vallejo urge the Vallejo Planning Commission and elected mayor and city council to reject the Orcem Cement Plant and Vallejo Marine Terminal project proposal. After careful consideration and review of the pros and cons of the Orcem Cement Plant and Vallejo Marine Terminal, LLC proposal, the Citizens for Vallejo joins Fresh Air Vallejo in taking an official position against the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kay Flavell: Teach hope 1 hr GEE 8
California Democrats Propose In-State Tuition f... 1 hr dumb donkeys 2
Keith Ellison, in DNC chair race, gathering sup... 1 hr dumb donkeys 2
No One Knows What Eric Holder Does for California 1 hr dumb donkeys 2
CA Home Affordability Index Under 40 Percent Fo... 1 hr dumb donkeys 3
BART may designate itself a sanctuary transit s... 1 hr dumb donkeys 3
News Pomos seek to create long-needed homeland, casi... 6 hr Josie 40
City Hall officially opposes VMT/Orcem project 19 hr Sam His Self 29
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 10 at 9:35AM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,262 • Total comments across all topics: 278,732,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC