Christopher chases dreams in new Lawl...

Christopher chases dreams in new Lawler House Art Gallery show

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

When Rejina Christopher was asked to contribute some of her works to Lawler House Art Gallery's latest show "In My Dreams," it was no stretch because the versatile Vallejo artist constantly dreams of repurposing discarded items into art. "I love to recycle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California Lawmaker Wants Referendum to Deport ... 57 min illegal 3
JumpStart Vallejo leaders say group will be mor... 58 min all sammied up 9
News Pirates seek record, not booty, at California f... (Jun '10) 1 hr Rowdy Pharts 3
News Calif. Pirates Go For Guinness World Record (Jun '10) 1 hr Hard Phart 3
40-year Hospital Cover up in Vallejo, CA 94589. (Aug '15) 2 hr Lino Dial 27
California Defies Trump on Transgender Bathroom... 5 hr guilty 2
Barbara Boxer Urges Hollywood, Democrats to Fol... 5 hr guilty 2
Linda Stout: Vanishing act 6 hr Publius 35
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Solano County was issued at February 24 at 12:26PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,891 • Total comments across all topics: 279,115,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC