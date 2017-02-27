Car chase through Vallejo and into Co...

Car chase through Vallejo and into Contra Costa County

A car chase through Vallejo and over the bridge into Contra Costa County on Monday, ended with the DUI arrest of a Fairfield man recently released from jail for drunk driving, a Vallejo Police Department spokesman said. “Officers tried to make a traffic stop for a red light violation, at about 10 p.m., of a red Mitsubishi Eclipse near Fairgrounds and Corcoran, in north Vallejo,” Lt.

