Cal Maritime visiting area churches
For the 12th consecutive year, Vallejo's Cal Maritime is participating in Super Sunday programs designed to improve preparation and graduation rates for African American students, organizers said. Speakers attend the church services, and at their conclusion, Cal Maritime representatives are there with materials about all aspects of the university and to take questions from prospective students and their families, they said.
