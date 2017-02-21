Cal Maritime expands Super Sunday program for African Americans
Cal Maritime representatives will present a Super Sunday program at Vallejo's Emmanuel Temple Apostolic Church on Sunday, as part of an ongoing effort to improve graduation rates among local African-American students, organizers said. Dean of student development, James Dalske, will speak at the service and other university representatives will be there with materials about all aspects of the school and to take questions from prospective students and their families.
