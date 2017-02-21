CA: Bus Service to Mare Island is Ext...

CA: Bus Service to Mare Island is Extended, and it's Free

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mass Transit

Feb. 25--It's not there yet, but SolTrans' bus trips onto and around Mare Island have been extended and made free through May 27 to see if ridership can justify establishing a permanent route, agency officials announced Friday. Now, through Saturday May 27, the "demonstration service" around the island provides "the public additional opportunity to experience the route first hand and utilize it to explore Mare Island," they said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HIV/AIDS awareness at Vallejo Farmers Market on... 10 min Anon 5
Wanda Madeiros: Vallejo is no dumping ground 13 min Tell The Truth 37
Storm-lashed California roads, dams could cost ... 14 min ha ha 14
Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi... 16 min Too Late 4U 60
Vallejo City Hall establishes rules before Mond... 1 hr no denying truth 35
Protestors voice opposition to VMT/Orcem in Val... 1 hr no denying truth 26
Vallejo City Council to review proposed water r... 14 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 10
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,350 • Total comments across all topics: 279,182,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC