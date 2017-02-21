CA: Bus Service to Mare Island is Extended, and it's Free
Feb. 25--It's not there yet, but SolTrans' bus trips onto and around Mare Island have been extended and made free through May 27 to see if ridership can justify establishing a permanent route, agency officials announced Friday. Now, through Saturday May 27, the "demonstration service" around the island provides "the public additional opportunity to experience the route first hand and utilize it to explore Mare Island," they said.
