Bus service to Mare Island is extende...

Bus service to Mare Island is extended, and ita s free

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

It's not there yet, but SolTrans' bus trips onto and around Mare Island have been extended and made free through May 27 to see if ridership can justify establishing a permanent route, agency officials announced Friday. Now, through Saturday May 27, the “demonstration service” around the island provides “the public additional opportunity to experience the route first hand and utilize it to explore Mare Island,” they said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Storm-lashed California roads, dams could cost ... 28 min Dont Believe Me Then 9
Vallejo City Hall establishes rules before Mond... 39 min Dont Believe Me Then 9
Wanda Madeiros: Vallejo is no dumping ground 1 hr Pearsall3Years Pr... 21
Protestors voice opposition to VMT/Orcem in Val... 2 hr Oh U R so Right 19
Women's March Monthly Empowerment Forum 7 hr Tapatha 1
HIV/AIDS awareness at Vallejo Farmers Market on... 8 hr Sammy Whammy 2
Bay Area continuation high schools named among ... 8 hr Paula 3
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 25 at 3:09PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,293 • Total comments across all topics: 279,143,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC