Bus service to Mare Island is extended, and ita s free
It's not there yet, but SolTrans' bus trips onto and around Mare Island have been extended and made free through May 27 to see if ridership can justify establishing a permanent route, agency officials announced Friday. Now, through Saturday May 27, the “demonstration service” around the island provides “the public additional opportunity to experience the route first hand and utilize it to explore Mare Island,” they said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storm-lashed California roads, dams could cost ...
|28 min
|Dont Believe Me Then
|9
|Vallejo City Hall establishes rules before Mond...
|39 min
|Dont Believe Me Then
|9
|Wanda Madeiros: Vallejo is no dumping ground
|1 hr
|Pearsall3Years Pr...
|21
|Protestors voice opposition to VMT/Orcem in Val...
|2 hr
|Oh U R so Right
|19
|Women's March Monthly Empowerment Forum
|7 hr
|Tapatha
|1
|HIV/AIDS awareness at Vallejo Farmers Market on...
|8 hr
|Sammy Whammy
|2
|Bay Area continuation high schools named among ...
|8 hr
|Paula
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC