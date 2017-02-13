Burgeoning cannabis industry celebrated at Fairgrounds
Hundreds of marijuana pipes were for sale at The Hemp and Cannabis Fair at the Solano County Fairgrounds on Saturday. As California legislators make their way toward implementing new policies surrounding marijuana use, a celebration of sorts was held Saturday in Vallejo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi...
|1 hr
|I Got Your Petition
|49
|where did they go
|6 hr
|Anon
|3
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|6 hr
|Billy Stinkfinger
|17
|Sad day for America
|7 hr
|yuup
|2
|White privillage
|12 hr
|Sam I Am
|20
|Michael J. Haworth: Signs of desperation
|12 hr
|I Got Your Public...
|9
|Regulators in Sacramento and Washington need ov...
|Sun
|yuup
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC