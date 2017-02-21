Bidou to accompany Thompson to presidenta s Congressional address
Vallejo Police Chief Andrew Bidou will be Rep. Mike Thompson's guest for President Donald Trump's upcoming address to a Joint Session of Congress, Thompson's office announced Friday. “Chief Bidou has been an outstanding leader in our community,” Thompson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
