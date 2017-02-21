Bethel students get a eye-openinga visit to Washington, D.C.
Two adults and 15 students from Jesse Bethel High School realized quickly they weren't in the predominantly liberal Bay Area almost the minute they landed Washington, D.C. “When we first got off the plane, there were kids with 'Make America Great Again' hats. Our thoughts were, 'Where are we?'” said teacher Rick Henley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo City Hall establishes rules before Mond...
|3 hr
|molly now
|10
|Storm-lashed California roads, dams could cost ...
|5 hr
|Dont Believe Me Then
|9
|Wanda Madeiros: Vallejo is no dumping ground
|5 hr
|Pearsall3Years Pr...
|21
|Protestors voice opposition to VMT/Orcem in Val...
|6 hr
|Oh U R so Right
|19
|Women's March Monthly Empowerment Forum
|12 hr
|Tapatha
|1
|HIV/AIDS awareness at Vallejo Farmers Market on...
|12 hr
|Sammy Whammy
|2
|Bay Area continuation high schools named among ...
|13 hr
|Paula
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC