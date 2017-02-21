Back in blacktop: Hwy. 37 open at last

Back in blacktop: Hwy. 37 open at last

Caltrans engineers take measurements along the shoulder of Highway 37, east of Novato, as work begins to shore up the roadway on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The on-again, off-again section of Highway 37 in Novato was open again at 5 a.m. Thursday, after CalTrans contractors worked 18-hour days for two weeks to get the thoroughfare back into drivable condition.

