Back in blacktop: Hwy. 37 open at last
Caltrans engineers take measurements along the shoulder of Highway 37, east of Novato, as work begins to shore up the roadway on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The on-again, off-again section of Highway 37 in Novato was open again at 5 a.m. Thursday, after CalTrans contractors worked 18-hour days for two weeks to get the thoroughfare back into drivable condition.
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi...
|1 hr
|I hear the train ...
|54
|JumpStart Vallejo leaders say group will be mor...
|2 hr
|im feelin sammie
|11
|Arrest made in apparent Vallejo homicide
|5 hr
|ebonic translation
|4
|Vallejo's old Grocery Outlet has new owners
|7 hr
|Craig A
|5
|California Lawmaker Wants Referendum to Deport ...
|8 hr
|illegal
|3
|Pirates seek record, not booty, at California f... (Jun '10)
|9 hr
|Rowdy Pharts
|3
|Calif. Pirates Go For Guinness World Record (Jun '10)
|9 hr
|Hard Phart
|3
