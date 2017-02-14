American Canyon woman arrested in Vallejo in a stolen vehicle Sunday
An American Canyon woman was arrested Sunday in a car reported stolen earlier the same day, a Vallejo Police Department spokesman said Monday. At about 9:30 p.m. Sunday officers stopped a gray Chevrolet Tahoe in the 3200 block of Sonoma Boulevard and discovered it had been reported stolen.
