American Canyon fire fighter-paramedic sues for discrimination
AMERICAN CANYON >> A former American Canyon fire fighter/paramedic is suing the city and its fire department for letting him go for defying what his lawyers say is an outdated, sexist organizational culture. Lawyers for Carlo Teruel, a 34-year-old Vallejo resident, filed suit in Napa County Superior Court Jan. 31, against the American Canyon Fire Protection District and the City of American Canyon.
