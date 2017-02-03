American Canyon fire fighter-paramedi...

American Canyon fire fighter-paramedic sues for discrimination

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

AMERICAN CANYON >> A former American Canyon fire fighter/paramedic is suing the city and its fire department for letting him go for defying what his lawyers say is an outdated, sexist organizational culture. Lawyers for Carlo Teruel, a 34-year-old Vallejo resident, filed suit in Napa County Superior Court Jan. 31, against the American Canyon Fire Protection District and the City of American Canyon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California considers an end to bail 10 min Anonymous 1
2 Solano County employee groups drop their union 13 min Anonymous 1
Gary W. Smith: It's good Trump isn't a politician 14 min Anonymous 1
Peter Brooks: More dust, less revenue 16 min Anonymous 1
New cement to help lower carbon emissions from ... 2 hr Sam All Night 8
Shoplifters in Vallejo arrested after returning... 9 hr black is black 7
School Board test on Wednesday 10 hr repeat 46
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,548 • Total comments across all topics: 278,539,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC