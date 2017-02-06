Alameda: Vallejo man fatally shot by off-duty deputy during alleged burglary is identified
Authorities have identified a 19-year-old man from Vallejo as the individual who was shot and killed last week by an off-duty sheriff's deputy during an apparent burglary on Buena Vista Avenue. Marquez Warren succumbed to his injuries at Highland Hospital in Oakland shortly after the Feb. 1 shooting, which prompted police to ask nearby residents to shelter-in-place as they searched for a possible second suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Republicans pay $30,000 for campaign...
|5 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Former Vallejo pastor guilty of fleecing flock
|8 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Trial confirmed for Vallejo man facing domestic...
|11 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Dozens of derelict cars taken off Vallejo streets
|13 min
|Anonymous
|1
|California Democrats respond to President Trump...
|14 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Paula McConnell: Do your job
|15 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Jeff Carlson: Time to pull the plug on VMT/Orcem
|16 min
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC