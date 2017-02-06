Alameda: Vallejo man fatally shot by ...

Alameda: Vallejo man fatally shot by off-duty deputy during alleged burglary is identified

15 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Authorities have identified a 19-year-old man from Vallejo as the individual who was shot and killed last week by an off-duty sheriff's deputy during an apparent burglary on Buena Vista Avenue. Marquez Warren succumbed to his injuries at Highland Hospital in Oakland shortly after the Feb. 1 shooting, which prompted police to ask nearby residents to shelter-in-place as they searched for a possible second suspect.

