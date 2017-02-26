1 dead, 2 injured after Vallejo bar s...

1 dead, 2 injured after Vallejo bar shooting

One man is dead and two are injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in a Vallejo bar, according to Sgt. Fabio Rodriguez of Vallejo Police Department.

