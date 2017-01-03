Young Vallejo man severs leg in auto crash
As they arrived, officers saw a white 1998 Mazda MPV had run off the road and collided with a metal street light pole and a tree. Investigators believe the vehicle was moving at a high rate of speed south on Sonoma Boulevard toward Magazine Street when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and left the roadway.
