Worel seeks to replace Vallejo school board president
The Vallejo school board, during a meeting Wednesday night, will review a request to replace Cayangyang as board president, only month after he was elevated to the position. “I've asked for the item to be removed,” Kearney-Brown said, when reached by phone on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo police lieutenant takes San Pablo job
|1 hr
|No comment
|3
|Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08)
|2 hr
|zippydedodah
|1,066
|Blu Homes to leave big, blue Mare Island building
|3 hr
|Sammie Sezz
|9
|Rapper convicted in Mac Dre-related slaying (Jul '08)
|6 hr
|All
|149
|Supervisors 'frustrated' with homelessness prog...
|6 hr
|backstabber
|6
|Xavier Becerra promises he's "got your back" as...
|6 hr
|backstabber
|4
|Spesnatz Marches at Inaug
|9 hr
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC