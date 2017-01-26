Volunteers fan out to count Solano's homeless
More than 100 volunteers - guided by current or former homeless residents - fanned out Tuesday across Solano County to find out how many people are living in shelters, in their cars or on the streets. The results of the biennial Point and Time Count have not been compiled, so it is not clear how many homeless there are in the county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesse Bethel High locked down after daytime sho...
|3 hr
|Anon
|12
|One-Third Of California Working-Age Adults Are ...
|5 hr
|Anon
|2
|Human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests
|5 hr
|Chomper
|7
|Surprise: Bay Area Restaurants Disappear After ...
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Calexit backers can begin collecting signatures...
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Could California become a 'sanctuary state' und...
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|California bill would add 'nonbinary' gender op...
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC