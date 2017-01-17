Voices: Historian Robert Chandler keeps Beniciaa s past alive
The Chandler home is a toned, ranch-style retreat with white carpeting and picture windows, but at least a quarter of it is devoted to Robert's “man cave” and history museum. Move toward the back of the house and emerge in a family room and office that has been converted to a salute to yesteryear California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LaDonna Williams: Don't let Vallejo be Flint
|1 hr
|Sam_I_Aint
|10
|Trump vs. California: How the battle will be waged
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo trustees dispute POs
|1 hr
|Now Im Sam
|8
|Those who use California roads should pay to fi...
|8 hr
|yuup
|5
|Davis to host retirement dinner; raise funds fo...
|9 hr
|Anon
|3
|Former Vallejo police officer arrested for alle...
|12 hr
|Anon
|7
|Community members honored at Vallejo Sister Cit...
|12 hr
|Anon
|12
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC