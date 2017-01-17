VCUSD begins new campaign that focusses on unity

Vallejo school district officials announced the start of a new initiative Thursday, aimed at providing an opportunity for “positive student and staff expression.” The campaign, named Strength in Unity, emphasizes that the Vallejo City Unified School District and Vallejo community need to work together for the betterment of everyone, officials said. “The Strength in Unity Campaign provides an opportunity for all of us to celebrate our students, staff and community and highlight our best practices,” said VCUSD spokesperson Alana Shackelford, in a follow-up email to the Times-Herald.

