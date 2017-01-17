Vallejoan invents app to add voice to...

Vallejoan invents app to add voice to silent video/text messages

Vallejo native Chynna Morgan says she's invented a way to take the “what-the-hell-did-you-mean-by-that?” out of electronic messaging with an app that allows you to add your voice or music to them. Gif Out Loud, which launched last month, is a free app with a Gif and video keyboard that allows you to record your voice, add the perfect song or create your own Gifs or videos, she said.

