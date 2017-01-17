Vallejoan invents app to add voice to silent video/text messages
Vallejo native Chynna Morgan says she's invented a way to take the “what-the-hell-did-you-mean-by-that?” out of electronic messaging with an app that allows you to add your voice or music to them. Gif Out Loud, which launched last month, is a free app with a Gif and video keyboard that allows you to record your voice, add the perfect song or create your own Gifs or videos, she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanctuary Cities Are Risk for Taxpayers, WarnsÂ…...
|6 min
|could be
|2
|Former Vallejo police officer arrested for dome...
|3 hr
|Whitey McKracken
|19
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|4 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|29
|Democrats: Left in the Lurch
|4 hr
|rats
|3
|Congress looks to punish 'sanctuary campus' col...
|4 hr
|lowest s a ts
|2
|VCUSD eyes replacing paging system
|7 hr
|ReneG
|4
|California Strikes a Bold Pose as Vanguard of t...
|8 hr
|lock her up
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC