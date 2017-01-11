Vallejoa s MLK unity march, program set for Monday
Vallejo's long-running Martin Luther King Jr. parade and celebration is scheduled to return Monday with a special focus on community building. This year's theme of “Breaking the Chains of Injustice” is a call for the community to come together, said Jimmie Jackson, president of the Vallejo Branch of the NAACP.
Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
