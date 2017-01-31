Vallejoa s lone synagogue seeks city ...

Vallejoa s lone synagogue seeks city fee waiver to build security fence

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Vallejo's lone synagogue received Homeland Security funding for a security fence. Now Congregation B'Nai Israel officials face the challenge of paying a city permit application fee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SF Archbishop: Church Will Help Illegal Aliens ... 1 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 5
Vallejo's lone synagogue seeks city fee waiver ... 1 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 18
California state pay database updated 2 hr GEE 2
Trump's immigration order sows confusion, anxie... 2 hr PopeOnARope 12
Bay Area Dems' bids to stop travel ban blocked ... 13 hr poor snowflakes 3
Vallejo Together, partners, unveil cityÂ’s new h... (Apr '16) 22 hr Pablothecoyote 15
Brown, Lawmakers Differ On 'Middle Class Schola... 23 hr Anonymous 1
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,705 • Total comments across all topics: 278,441,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC