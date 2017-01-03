Vallejoa s first homicide of the year...

Vallejoa s first homicide of the year Monday, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A male shooting victim became Vallejo's first homicide of 2017 when he died at a Vallejo hospital Monday night, a Vallejo Police Department spokesman said. Police received a report at 7:11 p.m. on Monday of a shooting at an alley in the 500 block of Tuolumne Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08) 38 min Bob Allison 1,063
Spesnatz Marches at Inaug 1 hr Anonymous 2
Blu Homes to leave big, blue Mare Island building 2 hr Anon 6
TJ Walkup: Orcem is a con 5 hr Citizen 4
Must Believe Kremlin Dont Own Trump 5 hr The wall 2
News San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15) 5 hr Anon 8
Supervisors 'frustrated' with homelessness prog... 5 hr Mr Ed 5
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at January 11 at 9:07AM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,523 • Total comments across all topics: 277,812,133

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC