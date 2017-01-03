Vallejoa s Crime Reduction Task Force...

Vallejoa s Crime Reduction Task Force nabs habitual felon

Anthony Perez, also known as Tony Dill, 47, had been under surveillance by Vallejo's Crime Reduction Task Force before the arrest, police said. Perez has had 34 cases go through Solano County courts since 1994, some of them being dismissed while others resulting in prison time.

