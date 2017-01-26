Vallejoa s Capitol Stairs Mosaic Project enters first phase Saturday

A group of local citizens are moving forward this weekend with the next phase of a project intended to enhance Vallejo's Capitol Stairs. On Saturday, volunteers and leaders from Vallejo Capitol Stairs Mosaic Project will gather from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Vallejo Naval and Historical Museum to discuss how to best transform the stairs into a “world class” work of art.

