Vallejoa s Capitol Stairs Mosaic Proj...

Vallejoa s Capitol Stairs Mosaic Project enters first phase Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A group of local citizens are moving forward this weekend with the next phase of a project intended to enhance Vallejo's Capitol Stairs. On Saturday, volunteers and leaders from Vallejo Capitol Stairs Mosaic Project will gather from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Vallejo Naval and Historical Museum to discuss how to best transform the stairs into a “world class” work of art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
One-Third Of California Working-Age Adults Are ... 50 min Anon 2
News Human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests 58 min Chomper 7
Surprise: Bay Area Restaurants Disappear After ... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Calexit backers can begin collecting signatures... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Could California become a 'sanctuary state' und... 1 hr Anonymous 1
California bill would add 'nonbinary' gender op... 1 hr Anonymous 1
High school Super Quiz coming to Solano College 1 hr Anonymous 1
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,077 • Total comments across all topics: 278,288,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC