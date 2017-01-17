Vallejo youth activity organization seeks help after burglary
Nearly two weeks after a Vallejo youth activity organization was burglarized, officials say they are still reeling from the losses. On the night of either Jan. 8 or 9, the Vallejo Police Activities League was the target of a brazen theft that left the group devoid of athletic and maintenance equipment, explained PAL executive director Michael Kollar.
#1 10 hrs ago
Mongrels all over this city!
#2 8 hrs ago
some mehican landscaper now has a new riding mower, lol. wasn't this outfit broken into before?
how about somebody forgot to turn on the alarm? huh?!
