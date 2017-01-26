Vallejo trustees to mull over a safe ...

Vallejo trustees to mull over a safe havena resolution

Trustees with the Vallejo City Unified School District will consider designating the district's schools as “safe haven zones” during a Wednesday meeting in direct response to the recent presidential election. The draft resolution directs VCUSD Superintendent Ramona Bishop, and/or her designee, to not cooperate with Federal Immigration authorities, except as required by law, and to notify parents of any immigration inquiry about their children which is submitted to the district.

