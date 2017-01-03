Vallejo Together fights human traffic...

Vallejo Together fights human trafficking

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

'Sofia,' a teenager from Central America, came to Vallejo, left, seeking a modeling career. However, false promises by a man online, however, led to her being beaten, photo, right, and hospitalized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paula McConnell: Just say 'Vallejo' 3 hr im felling sammie 29
'Audit the Fed' May Finally Pass Congress 5 hr Mammy tol ya 4
Spesnatz Marches at Inaug 5 hr Now WE Know 1
Vallejo animal shelter seeks sandbagging volunt... 15 hr Connie 30
Claim: Trump 'Threatens Mental Health of Young ... 15 hr Jelly 8
News Rapper convicted in Mac Dre-related slaying (Jul '08) Mon epa 147
Governor preps to release budget amid uncertainty Mon another lie 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at January 10 at 9:28AM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,635 • Total comments across all topics: 277,778,630

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC