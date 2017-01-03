Vallejo Sister City Association to ho...

Vallejo Sister City Association to hold annual meeting

22 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Neighbors, friends, coworkers, community leaders and citizens are invited to participate in the Vallejo Sister City Association's annual meeting set for Saturday, Jan. 14. The event will feature a Power Point presentation of the association's year in review, an award presentation, and international finger foods. Vallejo's sister cities include, Baguio City, Philippines; Akashi, Japan; Jincheon, South Korea; La Spezia, Italy; Bagamoyo, Tanzania: and Trondheim, Norway.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Solano County was issued at January 07 at 3:13PM PST

Vallejo, CA

