Vallejo serviceman conducts maintenance USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
Ship's Serviceman Seaman Christopher Monzon of Vallejo conducts maintenance on a vending machine on the aft mess decks aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. Ike is currently pier side following a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.
