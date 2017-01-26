Vallejo serviceman conducts maintenan...

Vallejo serviceman conducts maintenance USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Ship's Serviceman Seaman Christopher Monzon of Vallejo conducts maintenance on a vending machine on the aft mess decks aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. Ike is currently pier side following a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Exclusive: Trump expected to sign executive ord... 7 min Anonymous 26
Former State Schools Chief Enters California Go... 11 min liars 2
UC Approves System-Wide Tuition Hike, First In ... 12 min liars 2
Supervisor asks commission to deny south Vallej... 13 min Anonymous 12
Could California become a 'sanctuary state' und... 14 min jose and hose b 4
Poll Vallejo Rent Control Policy Like San Francisco ??? (Feb '12) 53 min Lib MSM Way 15
HELP STOP UNJUST Persecutions of TAXPAYERS in A... (Jul '13) 1 hr un agenda 21 61
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,299 • Total comments across all topics: 278,328,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC