Vallejo School trustees pull request ...

Vallejo School trustees pull request to change board president

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A request to replace Ruscal Cayangyang as Vallejo school board president was dropped from the agenda Wednesday night before the matter could be discussed. While adopting the meeting agenda for the night, the board, in a 4-1 vote, removed a request from board Vice President Burky Worel seeking to install Trustee Marianne Kearney-Brown as board president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worel seeks to replace Vallejo school board pre... 6 min LoneGunmen 32
speaking of racism 1 hr WOW 1
News Squatters escape warehouse fire in Vallejo earl... 1 hr WOW 10
Peter Brooks: Another polluter 2 hr PetersFather 13
Vallejo police lieutenant takes San Pablo job 4 hr Big Don 18
from the pages of the local fish wrap 9 hr just say no 1
Vallejo School trustees pull request to change ... 9 hr just say no 7
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Solano County was issued at January 13 at 3:39PM PST

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,791 • Total comments across all topics: 277,881,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC