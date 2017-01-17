Vallejo residents react to presidential inauguration
In culmination of one of the oddest elections in United State's history, the nation's 45th president was sworn in Friday. President Donald Trump's inauguration was met in Vallejo with both joy and anger as the event was televised and live-streamed on seemingly every channel available to consumers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free pedstrian safety training set for Vallejo
|17 min
|MAGA
|16
|Vallejo youth activity organization seeks help ...
|55 min
|MAGA
|3
|California Labor Market Ends 2016 On Down Note
|56 min
|MAGA
|2
|Bank executive takes over as Solano EDC chairwoman
|57 min
|MAGA
|2
|Vallejo residents react to presidential inaugur...
|1 hr
|MAGA
|7
|Council to receive presentation on water rate i...
|2 hr
|im sammie
|6
|Vallejo youth activity organization seeks help ...
|14 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC