Vallejo residents react to presidenti...

Vallejo residents react to presidential inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

In culmination of one of the oddest elections in United State's history, the nation's 45th president was sworn in Friday. President Donald Trump's inauguration was met in Vallejo with both joy and anger as the event was televised and live-streamed on seemingly every channel available to consumers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free pedstrian safety training set for Vallejo 17 min MAGA 16
News Vallejo youth activity organization seeks help ... 55 min MAGA 3
California Labor Market Ends 2016 On Down Note 56 min MAGA 2
Bank executive takes over as Solano EDC chairwoman 57 min MAGA 2
Vallejo residents react to presidential inaugur... 1 hr MAGA 7
Council to receive presentation on water rate i... 2 hr im sammie 6
Vallejo youth activity organization seeks help ... 14 hr Anonymous 1
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,050 • Total comments across all topics: 278,114,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC