Vallejo police seek to add crime analyst to department

For the first time since the Great Recession and the city's bankruptcy, the Vallejo Police Department hopes to hire a crime analyst, police say. “The Vallejo Police Department is looking to hire for the position of Crime Analyst within the department,” according to an advertisement.

